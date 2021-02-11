Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Drying Cabinets Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drying Cabinets Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drying Cabinets. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Olimpia (Italy), Steelco (Italy), Steridium (Australia), Primus Laundry Equipment (Czechia), Technigraf GmbH (Germany), Alliance Laundry Systems (United States), Beltron GmbH (Germany), France Etuves (France), Krautzberger (Germany) and LTE Scientific Ltd (United Kingdom).



Cabinets used to dry wet and washed clothes, and previously-worn (unwashed) clothes are called laundry drying cabinets. They are operated by the vented drying and heat pump drying technology. Few of the cabinets also have steaming features. A drying cabinet uses slide-out arms that act like a clothes line so wet items can drape or hang from clothes hangers. By using a more delicate method of drying one can use it on more clothing items and bulky pieces like boots.



Market Growth Drivers

- Increased category demand from commercial sector

- Growth in home automation market and growing demand for smart connected home appliances



Influencing Trend

- Rising online sales of laundry drying cabinets



Restraints

- High cost of drying cabinets unit and limited adoption rate in various geographic regions



Opportunities

- High focus on energy efficient laundry drying cabinets



Challenges

- Fluctuations in cost of raw materials



The Global Drying Cabinets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vented Pump Drying Cabinets, Heat Pump Drying Cabinets), Application (Residential, Commercial), Category (Single Open Door Drying Cabinets, Double Open Door Drying Cabinets), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



