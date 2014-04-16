DS Industry Trade Co. Limited Manufactures Commercial Vehicles

Shiyan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Commercial vehicles are regarded as one of the most essential elements of any industry. These huge commercial vehicles are mainly used for transporting large chunks of raw materials as well as completed products for many manufacturing units. Moreover, they are also used by numerous transport agents to cater to the needs of transporting various kinds of goods from one place to the other. The primary needs of these vehicles are to offer a protective, long lasting as well as a comprehensive storage unit. All these three essential characteristics can only be available if the vehicle is manufactured with the right capacity engines as well as body parts. This is only possible when they are manufactured by the experienced as well as the experts from the manufacturing industry. One such company which deals in manufacture of these parts and engines of commercial vehicles is the DS Industry Trade Co. Limited.



The company belongs to Shiyan City in China and specializes in manufacture of CUMMINS 4B3.9, 6B5.9, 6C8.3, 6L8.9, ISBe, ISLe, NT855, M11, ISM, KT19, and KT38 engines. These are produced by Cummins CO. Ltd. and Renault series parts. The company has a rich experience of producing these engines for many years. Their expert team are well equipped and trained to come up with better performing engines and parts each year. The basis of their success has been the constant drive within the organization to keep customer satisfaction as their priority. The products have also been priced competitively and backed by a reliable quality assurance system which guarantees to meet every requirement of the customers. CUMMINS Injector is one of the popular products which get shipped to different countries. The company presents over 26 options under this category. Some of the other products which are popular and the company specialize in are the Cummins fuel pump or the CYLINDER HEAD.



Over the years the company has gone beyond the local markets and expanded to various countries across the globe. Their products are also exported to countries in North and South America, Europe, Australasia, Middle East, Africa, etc. If customers wish to know more about these products and buy it from DS Industry Trade Co. Ltd., then they can check the online portal. In case they have more queries about how they could get it shipped to their respective destinations, then they can get in touch with the representatives at the contact details available. For more details about the recent developments and the future products the company is about to launch, people can check the News section on their website.



About DS Industry Trade Co. Limited

http://www.dscummins.com/

DS Industry Trade Co. Limited is a company which deals in manufacture of various parts and engines of commercial vehicles. The company is based in China and caters to both the local and international customers.



For Media Contact:

Company: DS Industry Trade Co., Limited

Address: Bailang Auto Parts Town No.L42-4 Hubei

State, Country: Shiyan China

Phone: +86-13997800913

Email Id: info@dscummins.com

Sky***pe:lydia198618

Website: http://www.dscummins.com/