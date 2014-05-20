Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of DS5565 (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering



DS5565 (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability. New treatments will target some key unmet needs in terms of efficacy and tolerability, but opportunities will remain for drugs that can more reliably eradicated NP in targeted patient populations, as well as offering an improved safety profile.



DS-5565 is an oral, small-molecule analgesic being developed by Daiichi Sankyo for the treatment of PDN. It is a voltage-dependent calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand, meaning that it has a mechanism of action similar to Lyrica and gabapentin, and reduces pain through the inhibition of calcium channel-associated currents. These compounds bind to the a-2-d subunits (a-2-d-1 and a-2-d-2) of voltage-dependent calcium channels, where the a-2-d-1 subunit is the main target for the analgesic effect of a-2-d ligands, while the a-2-d-2 subunit is thought to contribute to the CNS side effects of a-2-d ligands, although this has not been fully demonstrated (Yokoyama et al., 2013).



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic pain, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on DS-5565 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for DS-5565 for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic pain

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of DS-5565 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for DS-5565 from 2012-2022 in the top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan).



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155832/ds5565-neuropathic-pain-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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