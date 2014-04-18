Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of DSE, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "DSE, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "DSE, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "DSE, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "DSE, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

DSE, Inc. (DSE) is one of the leading providers of precision metal components, assemblies and ordnance products. The company's product portfolio consists of both low velocity and high velocity ammunition systems. Its low velocity ammunition products include M781 Practice (Orange Dye), M433 High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP) and M992 Dummy Cartridge whereas its high velocity ammunition products include M385A1 Practice, M918 Practice (Flash-Bang) and M430 High Explosive Dual Purpose. It is currently one of the world's prime contractors of the US Army for 40mm ammunition. DSE has highly advanced production equipment to support its manufacturing process. Key equipment includes rotary transfer machining, screw machine bar feeders, screw machine chuckers, CNC lathes, CNC machining centers and hydraulic presses. DSE is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the US.



Companies Mentioned



DSE, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153089/dse-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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