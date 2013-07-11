DSIR Recognizes Kochi R&D Center of v-Guard Industries

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics major, V-Guard Industries has yet another feather in their cap- recognition for its research and development centre in Kochi, Kerala by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). The company now joins the elite group of 1500 companies in India to receive this recognition.



The recognition is conferred upon manufacturing companies who have undertaken extensive research and development to offer newer and innovative products, as well have firmly mapped out future plans.



Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries views the recognition as a milestone for the company and a testimony to the R&D efforts that the company has been steadfastly investing in. At V-Guard, innovation is at the core of its activities and will be a stepping stone to newer, more innovative products. The companies R&D focus will be more consumer friendly as well as environment friendly products.



The 100-member strong R&D Center is engaged in new product development and product innovation across all verticals of V-Guard. The team does not limit itself to products alone but extends its expertise even to developing processes and systems to enhance and support the manufacturing ecosystem of the company.



V-Guards total investment in R&D aggregates 0.5% of its annual turnover. Currently the R&D centre at V-Guard is busy with research work on Solar PV power system products, kitchen electrical appliances, solar water heater products, pumps, motors and fans.



V-Guard Industries is a household name for decades and bears a great measure of trust in the minds of the masses. The company began with its flagship product – the voltage stabilizer, which continues to rule the market. Over the years the company expanded its product range to include water heaters, solar water heaters, wiring cables, pumps, motors, fans, UPS, digital ups and batteries, power and control cables, switchgears and now even kitchen appliances like induction cookers. V-Guard is shortly going to launch its mixer grinders.



Leveraging on the trust of the market in the V-Guard name, the company is forging ahead into newer verticals and innovations within its current verticals.



In terms of range and variety of products within its verticals, the company has covered most of the needs of customers, whether utility-wise or aesthetics. Its range of fans alone covers from ceiling fans to pedestal fans, table fans, wall mounted fans with many decorative and non decorative options.



Its pumps & motors section covers from submersible pumps, regenerative self prime pumps, prime and centrifugal pumps, jet centrifugal pumps, open well & bore well centrifugal pumps, compressor pumps, shallow well pumps and pressure booster pumps. In the motors segment the company has an offering of single phase motors, single phase commercial motors, three phase motors, and cooling towers.



Similarly, in every vertical that they are engaged in, V-Guard Industries carries an exhaustive range, leaving the customer spoilt for choice.



