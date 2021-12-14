DSJ Global Offers a Wide Range of Staffing Solutions for Clients in the Technical Operations Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- Poor implementation of technical operations is one of the key reasons behind the failure of many small and medium scale enterprises. As a result, many in the technical operations industry enterprises are focusing on hiring talented professionals to avoid obstacles and struggles in achieving their business-critical goals and deadlines. With DSJ Global, businesses have found the right partner to find the best-fit personnel from the technical operations sector.



The talent acquisition services and solutions provided by DSJ Global have helped relieve mounting pressure over the internal administration in many enterprises that were otherwise unable to find candidates with the right skill sets to fulfil their hiring needs. With the help of their experienced consultants, DSJ Global helps source and screen candidates, managing their hiring and workforce management needs efficiently, while enterprises can focus on other important aspects of their business.



With an ever-evolving industry, it becomes difficult for companies to meet their pressing hiring demands. However, with the strategies and methods employed by DSJ Global, companies can easily secure best-fit candidates and enhance their internal talent quality to improve productivity. With a global presence, having office locations in more than 60 countries, DSJ Global has managed to create a wide network of professionals looking for their next career defining role and offers them detailed insights and guidance.



Established in the year 2008, DSJ Global has been a trusted recruitment partner for hundreds of companies across the globe. It also offers crucial support and guidance to candidates looking for the right opportunities in the technical operations industry and helps them acquire the right skills. A part of Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global has led the industry with pioneering advancements in talent acquisition and has paved the way for businesses to think big and scale new heights.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruitment agency providing permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the supply chain, procurement, technical operations, and logistics. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent. The company has spent years building relationships with the top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers in procurement and supply chains to create an exclusive network of potential candidates.



