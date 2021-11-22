DSJ Global Offers Exciting Hiring Prospects in the Procurement Sector for Small and Large-Scale Enterprises

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2021 -- Many businesses invest more in hiring experienced procurement and supply management personnel on a global basis. Statistics show that a trained procurement team can drastically lower a company's purchasing expenditures, resulting in a significant profit. As a result, many small, medium, and big businesses are concentrating on obtaining the right expertise to meet their procurement and supply management needs. Finding the best-fit personnel for a position is a difficult effort, and with DSJ Global, businesses have discovered the ideal recruitment partner to assist relieve the pressure on in-house teams, allowing them to focus on other important parts of their business.



DSJ Global has a dedicated team of experienced recruitment consultants who help clients and candidates with their extensive support and detailed insights. The ever-changing market trends make it difficult for companies to meet the pressing hiring needs. The burden is placed on the internal administration, which must put extra hours to manage recruitment and work on other strategic aspects responsible for the success and growth of their business. The recruitment consultants of DSJ Global works with clients to fully manage their hiring and workforce management needs efficiently. In a competitive market, businesses can capitalize on the strategies and methods employed by DSJ Global to secure talent and enhance their in-house procurement team by adding valuable candidates with the right skill sets.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has been the trusted recruitment partner of hundreds of businesses across the globe. With a towering presence in more than 60 countries, they have been able to create a massive network of talented professionals, helping them achieve their career goals. DSJ Global offers crucial guidance and support to candidates in a constantly changing procurement industry and helps them acquire the right skills. They pay a lot of attention to keeping their recruiters updated with the latest market trends, enabling them to offer better recruitment solutions to clients and candidates. Apart from procurement careers, DSJ Global also provides services for supply chain careers, technical operation careers, and more.



DSJ Global consultants provide best-fit talent that helps drive growth and progress for businesses looking for trained professionals in the procurement and supply industry. By leading the industry with pioneering advancements in recruitment and talent acquisition, DSJ Global has paved the way for businesses to think big and enhance their talent quality. A part of Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global has been a dependable talent acquisition and workforce management partner for many SMEs and large corporates all over the globe.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruitment agency providing permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the supply chain, procurement, technical operations, and logistics. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent. The company has spent years building relationships with the top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers in procurement and supply chains to create an exclusive network of potential candidates.



