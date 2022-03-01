DSJ Global Offers Recruitment Services for Logistics Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The logistics sector is on the increase as US businesses spent a record $1.64tn on logistics in 2018, up 11.4% from the prior year and accounting for eight percent of GDP. Industry experts view the logistics share of GDP as a measure of the efficiency of transportation and distribution networks. With trillions of dollars spent on the industry, there is an increasing demand for highly skilled workers. Therefore, recruitment is crucial for the industry to meet the demands of the sector.



DSJ Global is one of the most sought after recruitment firms in the USA providing recruitment services for the logistic sector. The company understands the profile of businesses and not only sources the talent that can do the job but fits within the personality of the business, allowing for a longer and more stable relationship. With a personal and 'can-do' approach to their work and with many years of combined logistics recruitment expertise between us, we know how to match the right people to the right job.



They recognise the difficulties in finding skilled candidates and can increase your talent pool while decreasing your time to hire. Their adaptable and cost effective services are suitable for local SMEs right up to multinational blue chip organisations. The company has matched thousands of businesses with excellent candidates and helped them to reach new goals in their logistics careers. The company provides high quality personnel at short notice who are committed to delivering exceptional standards of reliability and workmanship.



"Like most other industries, logistics is currently facing immense disruption. New technology, new market entrants, new customer expectations and new business models are forcing logistics companies to adapt or die," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We can help businesses develop effective strategies to meet these challenges, the opportunities are well-worth the risks that come with change – including new career choices for professionals who are fluent in the future language of logistics."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



