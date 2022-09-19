DSJ Global Offers Recruitment Services to Fill Jobs in the Logistics Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Logistics, like many other industries, is facing major disruption due to the inclusion of new technology, market entrants, customer expectations, and business models. Businesses in the sector must adapt to these changes or risk losing ground on competitors. The market is expected to grow to £15.5 trillion by 2023, with an estimated 54.5 billion tonnes of goods being moved annually. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for qualified professionals in the industry.



DSJ Global is a leading logistics and supply chain recruitment agency that offers recruitment services to fill jobs in the logistics sector. They have unrivalled networks and in-depth market knowledge to understand your individual needs for jobs across various specialist markets, including freight, projects, programmes, and senior leadership roles. They have trusted partners with SME clients through global organisations and provide tailored recruitment solutions to maximise candidate engagement in a fiercely competitive market.



They have an established team of consultants specialising in permanent, interim, and outsourced recruitment for businesses. Their consultants use an honest, consultative approach that identifies the best talent for clients and provides candidates with guidance, advice, and support. With an innate understanding of the sector, they can find professional and managerial-level candidates for your business. Companies looking to recruit top logistics candidates can visit DSJ Global's website for more information.



"The importance of the logistics industry to the global economy cannot be overstated. By 2023, the market will grow to £15.5tn, with an estimated 54.5bn tonnes of goods being moved annually. The industry remains highly fragmented, with the top four players controlling less than 15% of the global market – furthering job growth opportunities," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We invest in best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology to handle the whole recruitment process."



To find out more about logistics jobs in the supply chain sector, visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/disciplines/logistics.



For any media inquiries, please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital at 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries, don't hesitate to contact DSJ Global: at +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organisations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



For more information, please visit - https://www.dsjglobal.com



Contact Details



DSJ Global

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Phone - +1 646 759 4560