DSJ Global Offers Recruitment Solutions for Supply Chain Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- The supply chain sector is constantly evolving with the introduction of technology and AI. The sector now processes more data than ever before, as the expectations of how quickly products can be delivered are quite high. As the requirement for staff increases, the industry is in need of qualified professionals for a variety of positions. DSJ Global is a prominent recruitment agency in the USA that offers recruitment solutions for the supply chain sector.



Their extensive knowledge and expertise enable them to build strong, one-on-one relationships and offer flexible solutions matching specific client requirements with the best candidates. They have built world-class sourcing teams for clients and provide job seekers with access to challenging opportunities to advance their careers. Their in-depth market knowledge allows them to understand and recruit for the various supply chain structures and their different role types.



With their understanding of clients' needs and culture, their experienced team utilizes a variety of search methods to identify and qualify the most suitable candidates, from skillset through to salary expectations. They take a professional and thorough approach to the recruitment process, managing the whole process, starting with the initial briefing to post-placement support. Businesses looking to recruit exceptional candidates for supply chain jobs can check out DSJ Global's website for more information.



"A typical supply chain accesses 50 times more data than five years earlier. Yet, less than a quarter of this data is being analysed. Supply chain leaders of the future will focus on harnessing the power of this data to understand and predict how external factors affect supply chains in real-time and gain a competitive advantage. Therefore, you need to recruit highly qualified individuals in this sector," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We help clients in the supply chain sector and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies across the globe. The company's scale, scope and specialist capability allow them to develop flexible recruitment solutions to best meet changing market conditions where the competition for talent remains strong. With a team of expert consultants recruiting across the UK, the organisation has established an industry reputation for providing high-quality service.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



For more information, please visit - https://www.dsjglobal.com



