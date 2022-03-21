DSJ Global Offers Staffing Solutions to Fulfil Roles for the Procurement Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Procurement is a critical part of any business. It allows companies to secure the right materials to provide their services, from sourcing raw materials and services to managing contracts and relationships with suppliers. Procurement and supply management is a complex, strategic, challenging, and ultimately rewarding sector to work in. Professionals in this industry enable an organization to operate in a profitable and ethical manner. As the talent pool becomes tighter, businesses can recruit ambitious procurement professionals, capitalising on the high demand for skills.



A prominent recruitment agency, DSJ Global offers staffing solutions to fulfil roles in the procurement industry. They have the contacts and the expertise to help businesses recruit the perfect candidates whether be it on a permanent, contract, or ad-hoc basis. They've matched thousands of candidates with exceptional positions to help them to reach new goals in their procurement careers. Their experienced supply chain recruiters offer permanent, temporary and talent pool recruitment solutions to private and public sector organisations of all sizes.



They operate in a broad range of sectors including engineering, manufacturing, consumer and FMCG, the service sector and public and not for profit. The company has an unrivalled pool of talent and works with the biggest brands and most innovative start-ups throughout the UK and globally. Their industry knowledge and unrivalled screening processes ensure you'll find candidates with the right skills and experience.



"According to the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPs), companies can spend more than 70% of their revenue on procurement," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more about procurement jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organisations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



For more information, please visit - https://www.dsjglobal.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DSJ-Global-461299451310347/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/DSJGlobal_

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsj-global/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dsjglobal/



Contact Details



DSJ Global

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Phone - +1 646 759 4560