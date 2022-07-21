DSJ Global Offers Technical Operations Recruitment Solutions in the Supply Chain Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Artificial intelligence and machine learning have revolutionised the supply chain sector. They are ushering in a new era of transformation that is bringing about game-changing approaches, models, processes, and systems in technical operations management. Therefore, there has been an increasing demand for trained professionals in the sector. Without the personnel, companies often struggle to achieve their goals and deadlines without proper technical operations talent and management. DSJ Global is a prominent recruitment agency that offers recruitment services for technical operations jobs in the supply chain sector.



They recruit all seniority levels of the sector ranging from graduates through to C-level, regional and general management. Their dedicated technology operations team has the experience to adapt to client needs, making sure businesses recruit the very best talent in the market. With an in-depth knowledge of the industry, they provide a true consultancy service, giving businesses an advantage when it comes to securing their next candidate. Their team has been successful in sourcing senior executives for many years with an amazing degree of success.



With talent mapping, and an enviable market insight, they specialise in uncovering hard to find candidates worldwide. Offering transparency throughout, their dedicated consultants manage the entire process and deliver a collaborative service built on quality. Partnering with leading corporates and emerging start-ups, they have managed to create a massive network, providing candidates and businesses alike with desired results. Supply chain businesses looking to recruit exceptional technical operations candidates can go to DSJ Global's website for more information.



"Technical operations rely on a complex, collaborative global language to design, analyse and improve the production of goods and services," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global cover the width and breadth of the globe with 60+ countries and 11+ office locations in their repertoire. The company provides the best-fit candidates and professionals for a plethora of roles and responsibilities in this sector. The firm provides recruitment solutions of every type from permanent to contract and multi-hire solutions across supply chain, procurement, technical operations, and logistics.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organisations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



