DSJ Global - Procurement Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Procurement practitioners contribute a great deal to society and the modern world. This has been increasingly evident in recent months due to the ongoing global situation and the effects this has had on the logistics and supply chain industries. DSJ Global work with talented professionals throughout Germany, in major cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg and, Munich establishing themselves as leading international logistics recruiters.



Since 2008 DSJ Global has been working to deliver bespoke recruitment solutions to candidates and clients in procurement and logistics, as well as supply chain roles and technical operations. Due to its central location in Europe, world-class infrastructure, large and prosperous market, and an international reputation for innovation and efficiency, Germany is recognised as a strong economic power and for this reason, alongside its geographical location, Germany acts as a leading distribution hub.



DSJ Global's team of over 750 dedicated professionals and advisors are located in 12 offices around the world where they have developed a network of more than one million mid-to-senior consultants who ensure that their clients are always aware of incoming risks and industry changes. The firm are part of the Phaidon International Group, making them the preferred recruiting partner for 71 leading companies worldwide. Agile start-ups and corporate giants are among the organisations that DSJ Global support in the search for top talent. DSJ Global invests extensively in educating their consultants, ensuring they continue to use best-in-class recruiting technologies to achieve optimum outcomes that prove to be long-lasting and effective.



DSJ Global are also experts in sourcing talent for niche senior procurement, supply chain, and logistics roles. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Team lead MRO procurement, Associate Director – Clinical Purchasing, S&OP and Demand Planner, Warehousing and Transportation Manager, Supply Planner, OPEX Specialist, CI Manager, European Contract Manufacturing Specialist, Deputy Production Manager, and many more.



Numerous companies were affected by issues in procurement and a disruption in supply chain during 2020. This past year upset established supply chain standards and traditions, forcing companies and their staff to adapt quickly to deliver critical goods and services to consumers around the world.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.