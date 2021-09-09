DSJ Global Provides a Complete Staffing and Recruitment Solution to Clients in the Procurement Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- DSJ Global, the leading logistics and supply chain recruitment agency, provides a complete staffing and recruitment solution to clients in the procurement industry. Their recruitment services span the entire range of positions and functions often required by companies engaged in e-commerce, omnichannel, or multi-country operations such as logistician, buyer, merchandiser, warehouse associate, carrier relations executive. The company has an extensive database of screened and qualified CVs and an extended network of professionals working in the logistics and supply chain industry enabling them to hire the best talent for any position in your organization. They have a team of experienced supply chain recruiters who specialize in recruiting candidates for a wide range of positions ranging from graduate to director level.



With a proven track record of expertise and professionalism across local, national, and international supply chain and procurement projects, their recruitment services have helped thousands of businesses across the world. By adopting a partnership approach, this recruitment agency aims to understand clients' full requirements before supplying the candidates required to drive their business forward. Their team of industry professionals is committed to providing superior recruitment services, quality personnel options, and strategic sourcing solutions.



"Finding the right people is rarely easy. It takes time, dedication, and expertise. We have spent years building relationships with the top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers in procurement and supply chains to create an exclusive network of potential candidates. We invest in best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology to handle the whole recruitment process, from source through to hire, with speed, precision, and accuracy" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, parent company of DSJ Global.



DSJ Global adopts innovative recruitment technology to handle the whole recruitment process with speed, precision, and accuracy. With its flexible service delivery approach, the recruitment agency can design custom recruitment solutions to best meet changing market conditions. They are committed to hiring experienced professionals who have years of experience in working with the client's specific needs. The success of their services is based on deep knowledge of the supply chain and logistics sector coupled with passion and commitment.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruitment agency providing permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the supply chain, procurement, technical operations, and logistics. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent. The company has spent years building relationships with the top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers in procurement and supply chains to create an exclusive network of potential candidates.



For more information, please visit - https://www.dsjglobal.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DSJ-Global-461299451310347/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/DSJGlobal_

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsj-global/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dsjglobal/



Contact Details



DSJ Global

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Phone - +1 646 759 4560