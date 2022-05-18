DSJ Global Provides Specialised Supply Chain Logistics Recruitment Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Logistics is an important part of the supply chain sector as more and more packaged goods are moving throughout the globe. By 2023, the market will grow to £15.5 trillion, with an estimated 54.5 billion tonnes of goods being moved annually. Logistics has become increasingly more important as the global economy has expanded following a slowdown at the start of the decade. DSJ Global, a leading logistics and supply chain recruitment agency, offers specialised recruitment services for the supply chain logistics sector.



From SMEs to global organisations, DSJ Global provide tailored recruitment solutions to maximise candidate engagement in a fiercely competitive market. They ensure an honest, consultative approach that identifies the best talent for clients and provides candidates with guidance, advice and support. Their industry knowledge, in-depth recruitment knowledge and access to an extensive database of top talent from across the logistics sector can help you find the perfect candidates to fill job roles.



The company specialises in a number of staffing solutions including ad-hoc placements, flexible term temporary work, temp to perm vacancies and permanent placements. They understand the high level of care and planning that goes into making a logistics team into a well-oiled machine and are on hand to help make your business goals and aspirations a reality. Businesses looking to recruit excellent candidates can go to DSJ Global's website for more information.



"New technology and new business models are forcing logistics companies to adapt. For those that can develop effective strategies to meet these challenges, the opportunities are well-worth the risks that come with change," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, parent company of DSJ Global. He further stated, "We can help you recruit the perfect candidates for the logistics sector. We invest in best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology to handle the whole recruitment process."



DSJ Global is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies across the globe. The firm provides recruitment solutions, from permanent to contract and multi-hire solutions across supply chain, procurement, and technical operations. The firm has invested in top of the range recruitment training for their consultants to ensure they have knowledge of the latest technology to enhance the hiring process. The company allows companies in the industry to have peace of mind when it comes to securing the right talent for their ambitious logistics teams.



To find out more about technical operations jobs, visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: at +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



For more information, please visit - https://www.dsjglobal.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DSJ-Global-461299451310347/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/DSJGlobal_

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/dsj-global/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dsjglobal/



Contact Details



DSJ Global

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Phone - +1 646 759 4560