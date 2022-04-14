DSJ Global Provides Staffing Services to the Supply Chain Industry for a Variety of Technical Operations Positions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- Many small businesses often fail within the first four years of existence. Poor implementation of technical operations is one of the main reasons for such failures. Companies often struggle to achieve their goals and deadlines without proper technical operations talent and management. This is why proper recruitment for technical operations is critical for the success of businesses. DSJ Global is a prominent recruitment agency that offers recruitment solutions for the technical operations sector.



Understanding the functionality of the industry, DSJ Global helps businesses find talent that helps drive client's business forward. They identify great talent aligned to business goals before ensuring a cultural fit that's designed to drive profits for businesses and satisfaction for the teams involved. With many years of experience in the field, they have a sharp eye for which professionals truly possess the hard and soft skill sets to be successful within a role.



The company has unique insights into what hiring needs and requirements a business may have, helping them recruit the best candidates in the market. They leverage a strong local presence with a global network of contacts, both on the side of businesses and those looking for new opportunities. Businesses looking to recruit personnel in the technical operations can check out DSJ Global's website for more information.



"Technical operations rely on a complex, collaborative global language to design, analyze and improve the production of goods and services," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technical operation sectors and help them secure top talent."

DSJ Global has been at the forefront of logistics and technical operations recruitment, providing the best-fit candidates and professionals for a plethora of roles and responsibilities in this sector. Partnering with leading corporates and emerging start-ups, they have managed to create a massive network, providing candidates and businesses alike with the desired results.



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to secure talent.



