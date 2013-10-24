DTH (Direct-to-Home) Satellite TV Services Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Direct-To-Home (DTH) satellite television services have remarkably changed the mass electronic communication industry. DTH service provides reliable signals, high-definition video clarity, digital sound quality and essential signal security. It provides consumers with the facility to select the channels based on their preference and thus helping in cutting down on expenses. The broadcasters can also find out the exact number of viewers for a specific channel (TRP) to estimate its popularity.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dth-satellite-tv-services.html



C-band and Ku-band are the two modes of DTH signal transmission. Increasing importance of the mass media industry across the world has contributed to the rise of the global DTH market during the past decade. Moreover, many governments have imposed regulations and legislations regarding installation of DTH and phasing out of analog signals, thus driving the growth of the DTH satellite television services market. Developing countries such as Brazil, India, Russia and China (BRIC countries) are expected to witness rapid growth in the DTH satellite television services market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, improved lifestyles and enhanced living standards are all expected to contribute towards the growth of DTH satellite television services market.



Some of the key players in DTH satellite services industry include APT Satellite Holdings Limited, DIRECTV Group Inc., FOXTEL, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, JSAT Corporation, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd, BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A, Sky Italia, Pace Micro Technology Plc, Norsat International Inc., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd., Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., Star Group Limited, Shaw Communications Inc., and True Visions Public Company Limited among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Technology & Media Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



Browse Market Research Blog: http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us



Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com