DtiCorp.com Introduces the Honeywell TH8320WF1029 WI-FI Thermostat

Leading HVAC online retailer DtiCorp.com is proud to announce the introduction of the brand new Honeywell TH8320WF1029 Premier White Universal Programmable Thermostat with automatic/manual changeover and up to 3 Heat/2 Cool stages for heating and cooling systems, Wi-Fi Internet Connected VisionPRO Thermostat. The newest and most advanced Honeywell thermostat, the new Honeywell TH8320WF1029 connects to your home's Wi-Fi network so you can control it via your smartphone, tablet or computer anytime from anywhere in the world. Away on vacation? Check in on your home with the included free smartphone app. Working late? Delay your furnace or air conditioner's start time and save energy.



Features:



- Connect to the Internet to monitor and control your heating/cooling system

- View and change your heating/cooling system settings

- View and set temperature and schedules

- Receive alerts via email and get automatic upgrades

- Smart Response Technology

- Compressor protection

- Heat/cool auto changeover



Honeywell TH8320WF1029 Specification:



- Wi-Fi enabled for remote access from anywhere

- Free app gives you control of your thermostat settings.

- Free mobile app for remote thermostat control.

- Available for Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeywell.mobile.android.totalComfort&hl=en) or iOS (http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/total-connect-comfort/id469517819?mt=8)

- Manage multiple thermostats at various locations

- High/Low temperature alerts via email, phone or web

- View local weather from your app

- Large touchscreen display

- Easy to install and program

- Automatic software updates

- Precise temperature accuracy +/- 1F

- The ultimate in comfort and control



Note: The Wi-Fi thermostat requires a C wire to operate. The C, or common, wire brings 24 VAC power to the thermostat. Many older mechanical or battery operated thermostats do not require a C wire. If you don’t have a C wire, try:



- Looking for an unused wire that is pushed into the wall. Connect that wire to C and check that it is connected to the 24 VAC common at your heating/cooling system. Check the video section at wifithermostat.com.

- Installing a new wire. If required, contact a contractor to install a new wire.



This thermostat is pre-set with energy-saving program settings for four time periods. Using the default settings can reduce your heating/cooling expenses by as much as 33% if used as directed. Savings may vary depending on geographic region and usage.



