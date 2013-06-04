DtiCorp.com Is Introducing the New Honeywell AM101-US-1 Valves

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Popular online HVAC retailer DtiCorp.com ( http://www.DtiCorp.com ) is introducing the new Honeywell AM101-US-1 3/4 in Sweat Union Mixing Valves. Honeywell AM-1 series adjusts, maintains, and limits the hot water temperature settings to provide comfort and protect equipment at home. While increasing the amount of safe, usable hot water, it efficiently offers anti-scald, anti-chill protection.



Features



- Features dual purpose mixing or diverting values

- Offers constant water temperature under changing operating conditions

- Temperature is limited at any point and if cold water supply is interrupted, flow reduction occurs in seconds

- Provides reliable performance at minimum flow of 05 gpm and proportional valve for simultaneous control of hot and cold

- Maximum pressure 150psi and maximum temperature of 212 F (100C)

- Tamper-resistant design with nickel-plated brass construction and EPDM O-rings

- Designed for easy maintenance and Teflon® coating prevents mineral build-up and extends life

- Lead free products have products numbers end in LF



Product Specifications



- Applications: Heat Pump Systems, Domestic water, Nursing homes, Public facilities, Automatic faucets, Radiant floor heating, Space heating, Combo systems, Solar hot water, Greenhouses, Industrial applications , Photo processing



- Connection Type: Union Sweat

- Pipe Size (inch): 3/4 in.

- Operating Temperature Range (F): 100 F to 145 F

- Operating Temperature Range (C): 38 C to 63 C

- Capacity (Cv): 3.9 Cv

- ASSE: 1017



