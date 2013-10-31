DtiCorp.com Is Introducing the New Honeywell R7247C1001 Flame Amplifier

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Popular online HVAC retailer DtiCorp.com ( http://www.DtiCorp.com ) is introducing the brand new Honeywell R7247C1001 flame amplifier , dynamic self check for C7012E, F, 2-4 sec.FFRT for R4140, BC7000, R4075C, D, E, R4138C, D, FSP5075. Solid state plug-in units respond to flame detector signal and indicate presence of flame.



Features:

- Use with BC7000; R4140; R4075C,D,E; R4138C,D Flame Safeguard controls and appropriate flame detector and FSP5075A1, FSP5075A3 Flame Amplifier Modules.



Specifications:



- Type: Rectification

- Flame Failure Response Time (sec): 2 to 4 sec

- Self Checking: Dynamic Self-Check

- Use With Primary Safety Control: R4140, BC7000, R4075C, D, E, R4138C, D, FSP5075

- Use With Flame Sensor - Gas, oil, coal: Ultraviolet Flame Sensor C7012E, F

- Approvals, Underwriters Laboratories Inc - Listed: File No. MP268, Guide No. MCCZ2

- Approvals, Canadian Standards Association - Certified: File No. LR1620, Guide No. 140-A-2

- Approvals, Control Safety Devices - Acceptable (CSD-1)

- Approvals, Swiss RE (formerly IRI) - Acceptable

- Approvals, Factory Mutual - Approved: Report No. 24181.01

- Color: Green



About DtiCorp.Com

DtiCorp.Com ( http://www.DtiCorp.com ) carries more than 35,000 HVAC products , including industrial, commercial and residential parts and equipment from Honeywell, Johnson Contols, Robertshaw, Jandy, Armstrong and more. Our online catalog is easy to navigate and search, and all products have a picture and a description. If a customer has any questions about a product, they can call 800-757-5999 and speak with one of our product experts. Our mission is to offer the best prices anywhere to our customers.



For more information about Honeywell R7247C1001 please visit: http://dticorp.com/catalog/honeywell-r7247c1001-flame-amplifier-p-36214.html