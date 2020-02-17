"Duable: Living with a Thisability," a Collection of Stories Showcasing Life for the Disabled, Now on Kickstarter!

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Featuring real stories from real families dealing with relatives and their disabilities, "Living With A Thisability" is giving modern society a chance to explore the minds of people through personal stories that help audiences understand hardships people with disabilities have experienced socially and in the workplace.



The first installment of the "Living With A Thisability" project introduces readers to a collection of stories told by people experiencing disabilities from a plethora of perspectives as they navigate the world with mental health or developmental delays. For the first time, readers can hear how lives are impacted by disabilities and gain insight into personal stories never before told.



The first installment will take readers into the life of Amanda, a 29-year-old woman who shares her story of what it is like being diagnosed with a disability that changed her life forever. In personal detail, Amanda discusses the challenges she faced when people found out she was "different," and her ongoing struggle with mental health personally and within the society in which we all live.



Set to be complete for distribution by June 2020, the first "Living With A Thisability" installment will be self-published through LuLu Press. Proceeds from each sale will go towards the organization Coalition For Persons, which aims to provide aid and various education programs to those with disabilities.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support "Living With A Thisability" and to bring this collection of stories to people around the world.



Supporters around the world can back the modular hex tile terrain set brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$2. But for a pledge of CA$10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a signed book and your name or business featured in a "Thisability" promotional video. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Duable

Duable is committed to changing the world's perspective on what it means to be living as someone with a disability. Through our "Thisability" project, we hope to share stories and experiences from those who have been diagnosed with disabilities and offer readers the chance to experience life from this perspective, chapter by chapter.



