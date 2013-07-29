Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Intilop, Inc. a pioneer and a recognized leader in providing Ultra-Low latency network acceleration Mega IP cores and system solutions, announced delivery of their hyper performance FPGA-NIC system solutions using Altera’s™ Stratix IV/V powered by their industry leading 5th Gen. SX-Series 10G Ultra-Low latency 76 ns TCP and UDP Offload Cores delivering sub-micro second wire-to-host memory total latency via PCI express interface. This is the only FPGA NIC of its kind with enhanced Linux drivers that has been qualified on IBM, Dell and Intel servers. Customers can run their financial and other applications using Intilop’s very lean and simple API immediately. They can also immediately join a multicast group via supported IGMP protocol. It runs TCP and UDP simultaneously on same or separate physical ports and delivers this level of unprecedented performance.



In addition to a low latency standard NIC, as an option, customers will be able to use Intilop’s TCP and UDP IP-Core and system framework for implementing complex algorithms on FPGAs with the parallel processing capabilities to deliver even higher application performance and shorter development times. Intilop’s industry leading Ultra-low-latency TCP Offload touts about 5 years of maturity, worldwide network deployment, and TCP protocol compliance. Experts call it an industry Gold Standard.



Intilop’s UDP, TCP Offload engines and other solutions are targeted at end equipment-makers that provide solutions to financial markets, web servers, email servers, high-end servers in Data centers, cloud computing, Government network systems and University campus network systems.



Intilop is a developer, recognized leader and pioneer in advanced network acceleration silicon IP and system solutions, custom hardware solutions, SoC/ASIC/FPGA integrator and total system solutions provider for Networking, Network Security, storage and Embedded Systems.



Altera® programmable solutions enable system and semiconductor companies to rapidly and cost-effectively innovate, differentiate and win in their markets. Find out more about Altera's FPGAs at http://www.altera.com.



