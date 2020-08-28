San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market: Overview



The implied low stability of biological substances and active pharmaceutical components has led to the popularity of dual chamber injectors and syringes. These are usually integrated with safety features, and feature as powerful delivery systems for the reconstitution and administration of lyophilized drugs and vaccines, and other injectable therapies. Further, dual chamber syringes offer users convenience the administration of highly sensitive drugs. These are crucial in ensuring the integrity of drugs, hence their efficacy. An example of such medical devices is in maintaining the stability of liquid proteins drugs.



The growing demand for proper storage of drugs has driven the evolution of the dual chamber injectors and syringes market. Advent of EZMix dual or multi chamber prefilled syringes in 2011 by Unilife Corporation has considerably changed the course of the dual chamber injectors and syringes market.



Key product types in the the dual chamber injectors and syringes market are Caverject, Liquid Dry, Lyo-Ject, LyoTwist Trio/Vario, UnoPen Memo, MiniQuick, and UnifillEZMix Dual Chamber Safety Syringe.



Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market: Key Trends



The steady penetration of lyophilized drugs is propelling the expansion of the dual chamber injectors and syringes market. Growing use of injectable/infusible drugs that can be self- administered has also boosted the market. The need for next-generation drug delivery technology has spurred the developments of dual chamber injectors and syringes. Among the various types in dual chamber injectors and syringes, safety prefilled syringes are gaining popularity. Of the various types of materials used, glass prefilled syringes have gathered traction among manufacturers in the dual chamber injectors and syringes market.



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in developed as well as developing regions is a key trend boosting the demand for advanced drug delivery technologies, thereby boosting the dual chamber injectors and syringes market. Rising demand for improving the shelf-life of sensitive pharmaceutical products such as liquid proteins drugs is boosting the market.



Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments



Most manufacturers in the dual chamber injectors and syringes market are offering technologically advanced and safe and efficient drugs. Players in the market are expected to reap big revenue gains on the back of expanding development pipelines of pharmaceutical companies who are focusing on complex biologics. Rising numbers of approved drugs that require reconstitution are nearing patent expirations, which has enabled syringe manufacturers invest in convenient drug reconstitution, expanding the canvas for players to explore new avenues in the dual chamber injectors and syringes market.



Top players are expanding their differentiated proprietary portfolio. Pharmaceutical companies have been demanding new products due to the fact that they need to maximize the lifecycle of their injectable drugs. This has intensified competition in the market.



Some of the promising players in the dual chamber injectors and syringes market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, Gerresheimer AG, Ypsomed Holding AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Schott AG, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Credence MedSystems, Inc., Catalent, Inc., and Bespak Europe Ltd.



Dual Chamber Injectors and Syringes Market: Regional Analysis



Some of the key regional segments in the dual chamber injectors and syringes market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America has been lucrative region for players. Rising elderly patient populations and robust penetration of biosimilars/biologics have propelled revenue generation in the regional market. Asia Pacific is also a promising market, due to rise in demand for biologics and biosimilars.



