New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Size – USD 130 million in 2020, Industry Growth – at a CAGR of 7%, Industry Trends –Increasing demand for advanced drugs supplying devices



The dual chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to be valued at USD 223.3 million by end of 2028 from a value of USD 130 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Double-chamber syringes are designed as a drug and device combination product, which enables the reconstitution and administration of drugs in fixed doses. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as growing inclination toward lyophilized drugs, bio-based medicines across the globe, robust applications across administration of drugs, and demand for improved drug administration. Rising drugs administration activities along with growing adoption of dual chamber prefilled syringes for better administration is driving growth of its market.



Additionally, the rising government initiatives for penetration of dual chamber prefilled syringes in the form of regulatory norms to propel its adoption from end users such as hospitals and other home-based care facilities. These norms are fueling growth of the dual chamber prefilled syringes market. With use of such devices, the medical procedures save time of treatment and enhance comfort to end users including patients and caregivers are estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Credence Medsystems, Vetter Pharma, Arte Corporation, and MAEDA INDUSTRY.



Key Findings from the Report



One of the key players, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.is focusing on countries in the Asia Pacific to generate its business.



The hemophilia segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributable to the robust number of patients suffering from the diseases across the globe.



The glass segment hold the largest share in the overall dual chamber prefilled syringes market in 2020 and is projected to hold significant share over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributable to the growing its demand owing to benefits offered by material such as non-reactivity to different drugs.



The North America is projected to hold largest share in the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market and to retain over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the aging population, coupled with medical device manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the factors such as increased health awareness among consumers, affordability of consumers, and increased per capita spending in the region is driving growth of the regional market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market on the basis of type, product, platform, end user, and region:



By Material



Glass

Plastic



By Application



Liquid/Powder

Liquid/Liquid



By Product



<1 ml

1 ml-2.5 ml

2.5 ml-5.0 ml

>5.0 ml



By Indication



Hemophilia

Schizophrenia

Diabetes

Erectile Dysfunction

Endometriosis

Others



By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



