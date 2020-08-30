Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Worth $182 Million by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2020 -- The report "Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass and Plastic), Indication (Hemophilia, Schizophrenia, Endometriosis, Erectile Dysfunction, and Diabetes), Product (Liquid/Powder, Liquid/Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 ", size is projected to grow from USD 131 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is witnessing growth because of the growing demand for drug delivery systems, with the growing pharmaceutical industry in the emerging economies. The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is another reason for the growing demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes, as this type of drug delivery system increases the life of the drug.



Hemophilia Indication segment estimated to lead the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market in 2019

The increasing number of patients diagnosed with hemophilia in North America and Europe and having better access to healthcare are expected to drive the demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes in this segment. Also, biologics is the only type of drug that is used for the treatment of hemophilia; this drug is lyophilized and is available only as injections.



Glass material is estimated to be leading segment for Dual Chamber Prefilled syringes

The property of glass to be non-reactive to drugs makes it the preferred choice of material for manufacturing the chambers of dual chamber prefilled syringes. Also, the price of glass syringes is relatively low compared to plastics. These factors will drive the glass in the dual chamber prefilled syringes market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to have the largest share in the global Dual Chamber syringes, in 2019. North America is driven by the US, with the country being the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The high per capita income and better accessibility to healthcare in the US are expected to drive the dual chamber prefilled syringes market in North America.



Nipro Corporation (Japan), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Vetter Pharma (Germany), Credence Medsystems (US), MAEDA INDUSTRY (Japan), and Arte Corporation (Japan) are the key players operating in the Dual Chamber syringes market. Expansions and new product development are the major strategy adopted players to enhance their positions in the Dual Chamber syringes market.



Recent Developments :

- In March 2019, Gerresheimer made an investment for a new plant in Skopje, North Macedonia. The plant will manufacture plastic systems, such as prefillable syringes, and will start operating from the second half of 2020. This investment will reinforce the company's strategy for the expansion of the production network in Europe.



Scope of the Report :

By Material

- Glass

- Plastic



By Application

- Liquid/Powder

- Liquid/Liquid



By Product

- <1 ml

- 1 ml-2.5 ml

- 2.5 ml-5.0 ml

- >5.0 ml



By Indication

- Hemophilia

- Schizophrenia

- Diabetes

- Erectile Dysfunction

- Endometriosis



By Region

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- Rest of World (RoW)



