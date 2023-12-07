Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2025

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- The report "Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market by Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic And Manual), Application (Industrial Pharmacy And Hospital Pharmacy), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025" The global dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market size is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2020 to USD 381 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025. The growth is attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing production of lyophilized drugs and advancement in filling machine technologies.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) Filling Machine Market"

102 market data Tables

29 Figures

113 Pages



Automatic type segment estimated to lead the dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine installed base market in 2019

The automatic segment accounted for the largest share in the overall dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market. Automatic filling machines are used by companies with large-scale operations and high-production requirements. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination



The industrial pharmacy estimated to be leading application of dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine

The industrial pharmacy led the overall dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market in 2019, both in terms of value and volume. The reason for the industrial segment leading the market is it involves research, production, packaging, quality control, marketing, and sales of pharmaceutical goods. A dual chamber syringe is used for the delivery of two drugs or for the ease of use it provides with lyophilized injectable drug products. The pharmaceutical industry is looking to offer convenient products to patients for self-administration



APAC projected to account for the largest share of the Dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine installed base market during the forecast period in terms of volume.

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine installed base market, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2025. The growing aging population, significant medical device manufacturing capacity, growing per capita healthcare spending, and increased health awareness in the country are driving the market in the region.



Syntegon Technologies (Germany), Prosys Servo Filling Systems (US), Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging (Spain), TurboFil Packaging Machines (US) are the key players operating in the dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market. New product developments are the major strategy adopted players to enhance their positions in the dual chamber syringe (DCS) filling machine market.



