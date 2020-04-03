Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Surging adoption of automated technologies in vehicle transmission may fuel dual clutch transmissions market growth. Increasing emphasis towards offering enhanced driving experience to car owners has led to the development and incorporation of advanced vehicular features. To improve passenger comfort, automakers are developing vehicles with automated gear shifting technology.



Dual-clutch transmission is one such technology that effectively utilizes engine power and improves transmission efficiency. With automakers developing next-generation drivetrains, including hybrid vehicles equipped with DCTs, the dual-clutch transmission market is poised to record lucrative growth in the years to come.



Increasing regulations pertaining to fuel efficiency favoring the installation of efficient transmissions and drivetrains in automotive is likely to drive global dual clutch transmissions market outlook. Growing focus on improving vehicle dynamics will also offer major growth opportunities to the industry landscape.



Consumer inclination towards automated technologies in vehicle transmissions is increasing gradually. In a bid to fulfill such demands and enhance comfort & driving experience, manufacturers are incorporating advanced drivetrains, including hybrid vehicles embedded with dual clutch transmissions in vehicles.



Rising consumer preference for automated gear shifting mechanism will lead to business growth. Incorporation of DCT helps in optimal utilization of engine power and improved transmission efficiency, which may further drive product demand over the coming years.



Supportive government policies and incentives on battery electric vehicles induce consumers and OEMs to focus vehicle electrification technologies that will restrict product penetration. Additionally, increasing grievances, product recalls and unfavorable customer feedbacks regarding the reliability of dry dual clutch transmission in PCVs will limit dual clutch transmissions market expansion. For instance, in October 2019, Volkswagen group announced plans to recall some of the vehicles installed with DCT gear box to fix the power loss issues.



Wet clutch will register considerable growth in dual clutch transmissions market share owing to the increasing installation of DCTs for rapid gear shifts. The product assists in increased acceleration to enhance the vehicle performance. Superior ability to sustain thermal resistance at difficult driving and high speeds will stimulate the product demand over the forecast timeframe. Increased focus of OEMs to develop advanced products will substantially drive the industry share.



Sports car will witness steady growth owing to the ongoing technological progressions in the dual clutch transmissions. Industry players involve in new vehicle launches to cope with the rising customer demand for sports cars. For instance, in October 2019, Chevrolet division of General Motors Company announced the launch of 2020 Corvette Convertible with eight speed dual clutch transmission. Increasing consumer inclination towards the product for drag and racing competitions will further propel the volume size.



North America DCT industry is forecast to showcase an impressive growth rate owing to strict regulations regarding vehicular emissions across the region. Regulatory organizations, including the U.S. EPA and Environment Canada enact multiple programs & amendments on vehicles to retain fuel economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This has prompted OEMs to utilize DCTs in all the new vehicles, which will propel industry size over the forecast period.



Key industry players operating in global DCT market include Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Eaton, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, and BorgWarner Inc., among others.



