DualDraw Announces Availability of Exclusively Designed Downdraft Tables at Affordable Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- DualDraw announces the availability of exclusively designed downdraft tables at affordable prices. The company holds patents on the design of their downdraft tables and booths (US Patent 5,807,414 and 6,290,740). Also, the symmetrical airflow that is created as a result of the perforated design on the table surface and vented back sets them apart in the marketplace.



All of this allows the customer to have a maximized efficiency of airflow across the table surface and one can even draw across the table surface to ensure that the customer will be protected no matter where one performs this application.



Their experts have abundant knowledge of industrial dust collection systems and the many applications involved in manufacturing processes like deburring, sanding, chopping, cutting, polishing, agitating, stirring and mixing. These systems handle materials that can be broken down into small particulate such as various metals, wood, rock, plastic, and other organic material such as soil.



DualDraw also offers wet scrubbers and dust collectors, a spokesperson from the company elaborated, “Wet dust collectors are available as downdraft tables or as self-contained scrubbers that can be used for ambient collection or ducted to existing tables or hoods. Most wet dust collectors are used to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. Other combustible dusts our equipment will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and more. We also manufacture dry dust collectors for aluminum dust. Our products for combustible dust collection are compliant with NFPA and OSHA standards.”



About DualDraw

DualDraw was founded to help people breathe easier. They continue to accomplish this objective through the manufacture and service of high-quality air filtration products for both industrial and homeland security use. Designed, manufactured, and assembled in the United States, their downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other specialized air filtration equipment are used across the globe to protect operators, eliminate cross contamination, and serve other various safety and air quality needs. Their industrial products utilize the DualDraw patented symmetrical airflow design that provides customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination.



For more information, please visit- http://www.dualdraw.com.



Contact Details-

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239