DualDraw Announces Availability of Wet Scrubber for Safe Capture and Collection of Combustible Dusts

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- DualDraw announces the availability of the wet scrubber for the safe capture and collection of combustible dusts. The units are configured for maintaining the minimum required conveyance velocity of 4500 FPM to ensure the proper capture and carry of combustible dusts. These results are also ducted to the cause of the combustible dust where they are then connected to a hood or specific piece of equipment, which is designed for a duct connection.



The company provides wet dust collectors that are available as downdraft tables or as self-contained scrubbers and can be used for ambient collection, or ducted to existing tables or hoods. Some of the wet dust collectors are used for collecting combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. In addition, other combustible dust equipment helps in protecting against paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and many others. Their highly skilled and experienced professionals also manufacture dry dust collectors for aluminum dust.



While addressing these products, a spokesperson from DualDraw mentioned, “Dust collection applications is a "catch all" for any process that creates a nuisance or hazard dust that needs to be addressed. Many times the applications that are involved in dust collection include manufacturing processes such as deburring, sanding, chopping, cutting, polishing, agitating, stirring, and mixing. Materials include any solid that can be broken down into small particulates such as various metals, wood, rock, plastic, and other organic material such as soil.”



About DualDraw

DualDraw was founded to help people breathe easier. They continue to accomplish this objective through the manufacture and service of high-quality air filtration products for both industrial and homeland security use. Designed, manufactured, and assembled in the United States, their downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other specialized air filtration equipment are used across the globe to protect operators, eliminate cross contamination, and serve other various safety and air quality needs. Their industrial products utilize the DualDraw patented symmetrical airflow design that provides customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination.



For more information, please visit- http://www.dualdraw.com.



Contact Details-

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-853-4083