DualDraw, LLC, now offers Downdraft Booths with Self Contained Collection Hoods. The latest Downdraft Booths uses the DualDraw Airflow Technology to help eliminate cross contamination of plant equipment. It also helps in even distribution of air flow across all perforated surface and vented back stop.



One representative at DualDraw, LLC stated, “The DualDraw signature self-contained downdraft tables and downdraft paint booths are designed with a patented perforated work surface and vented back stop to capture dust or fumes, hence it tops in the list of best industrial dust collectors . The filtration systems on each downdraft table and booth are configured based on the application and include but are not limited to panel filtration for fumes, bag filtration for dust, HEPA filtration, water filtration, and self-cleaning cartridge filtration.”



The company also offers industrial dust collectors that all are constructed with safety and efficiency in mind, all the dust collector that company offers incorporates the patented DualDraw airflow design of the perforated surface and signature vented back stop with a superior self-cleaning cartridge filtration system.



All the industrial dust collectors are designed to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. Other combustible dusts their equipment will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and more. Thus, it helps clients get complete industrial dust collection solution.



About DualDraw, LLC

About DualDraw, LLC

DualDraw, LLC are the manufacturers of air filtration equipment since 1995, their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, downdraft table and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs. They have been helping people to breathe easier and have been accomplished through the development of high-quality downdraft safety products for both industrial and homeland security use.



To know more visit: http://www.dualdraw.com