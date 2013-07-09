DualDraw, LLC, Now Offers Downdraft Tables with Vented Back Stop

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- DualDraw, LLC has now offered Downdraft Table with its signature vented back stop a perfect air filtration solution designed to balance containment with versatility. This downdraft table incorporates the patented DualDraw airflow design of the perforated surface and vented back stop with a flexible panel filter system configured to the application.



The organization has been able to deliver the best items and meet the specific requirements from the clients. Nonetheless, all their industrial dust systems are used to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum and others. Also, several combustible dusts will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, etc.



One representative at DualDraw, LLC stated, “The DualDraw approach to downdraft quality and performance is unique in the marketplace we guarantee satisfaction and complete peace of mind with our quality product and technology.”



He further added, “We boast ourselves with Patented DualDraw design of almost all our products, even distribution of airflow across a perforated surface and vented back stop is peculiar to this product. Modular fastening system provides design flexibility to meet customer requirements in a cost-effective manner.”



All their industrial dust systems are used to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. Other combustible dusts their equipment will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and more.



Their industrial dust collectors and equipment are used in manufacturing environments and also developed specialized products for laboratories, class rooms, and even for private residences.



About DualDraw, LLC

DualDraw, LLC are the manufacturers of air filtration equipment since 1995, their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs. With the aim of helping people breathe easier, they at DualDraw, LLC have been developing high-quality dust and fume collection products, with a special focus on downdraft tables and booths.



To know more visit: http://www.dualdraw.com