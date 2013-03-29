DualDraw, LLC Offers a Patented Symmetrical Airflow Design for Enhanced Safety

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- DualDraw downdraft equipment offers an even distribution of airflow across a perforated surface and vented back stop. Modular fastening system provides design flexibility to meet customer requirements in a cost-effective manner. It’s a self-contained solution and no outdoor exhausting is necessary. DualDraw equipment is built to achieve optimal performance for the specified application and provide its customers with years of satisfaction.



The DualDraw downdraft equipment is designed with their patented perforated work surface and vented back stop to capture dust or fumes. Their downdraft paint booths with its vented back stop is an air filtration solution designed to protect operators through maximum containment of airborne particulate and to help eliminate cross contamination of plant equipment.



Equipment is optimized to protect operator breathing zones and cross contamination of adjacent plant processes and equipment. Their downdraft table incorporates the patented DualDraw airflow design of the perforated surface and vented back stop with a flexible panel filter system configured to the application.



Industrial dust collectors are available as downdraft tables or as self-contained scrubbers that can be used for ambient collection or ducted to an existing tables or hoods. Most industrial dust systems are used to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. Other combustible dusts their equipment will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and more.



DualDraw, LLC was founded on the principal of helping people breathe easier. Their industrial downdraft products utilize a patented symmetrical airflow design that provides customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination. These products dramatically help customers meet tough OSHA and EPA air quality standards. Solutions are self-contained filter systems and designed to eliminate hazards based on the customer process performed.



Their homeland security products employ the same patented symmetrical airflow design however are specially equipped to protect against and detect the presence of chemical, biological, and explosive threats. These downdraft solutions are designed to be placed inside offices, mailrooms, entry screening checkpoints, and other secure areas.



DualDraw, LLC are the manufacturers of air filtration equipment since 1995, their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs.



