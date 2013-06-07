DualDraw Manufactures Downdraft Tables, Booths to Capture Dust Fumes, Reduce Cross Contamination

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- DualDraw now manufactures signature and self-contained downdraft tables and booths which are designed with a patented perforated work surface and vented back stop to capture dust or fumes. The filtration systems on each downdraft table and booth are configured based on the application and include but are not limited to panel filtration for fumes, bag filtration for dust, HEPA filtration, water filtration, and self-cleaning cartridge filtration.



One representative at DualDraw, LLC stated, “Our industrial dust and fume collection products utilize a patented symmetrical airflow design that provides customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination. We specialize in downdraft tables and booths and manufacture a variety of dust and fume collection products, all these products are all based on customer application. All our industrial dust collection systems are self-contained filter systems and designed to eliminate hazards based on the customer process performed”.



Industrial dust collectors are available as downdraft tables or as self-contained scrubbers that can be used for ambient collection or ducted to an existing tables or hoods. All industrial dust systems are used to collect combustible metal dusts such as magnesium, titanium, or aluminum. Other combustible dusts their equipment will help protect against include paper, wood, plastic, coal, sugar, flour, and more.



With the aim of helping people breathe easier, they at DualDraw, LLC have been developing high-quality dust and fume collection products, with a special focus on downdraft tables and booths. Their industrial dust collectors and equipment are used in manufacturing environments and also developed specialized products for laboratories, class rooms, and even for private residences.



About DualDraw

