DualDraw Offers Incomparable Self-Cleaning Cartridge Downdraft Tables at Best Possible Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- DualDraw offers incomparable self-cleaning cartridge downdraft tables at the best possible prices. These tables are manufactured by using patented DualDraw® Airflow Technology. Their self-cleaning downdraft equipment is an air filtration solution for heavy-loading dust or fume collection. These are constructed with complete safety and efficiency in mind, by combining the patented DualDraw airflow design of the perforated surface and signature vented backstop.



Also, their vertically aligned filters let optimal cleaning effectiveness and dust migration through the Goyen designed variable Venturi pulse throat and expansion cone system. The company fulfills all the needs of customers by designing the products, as a result the solutions are organized to assure the proper ratio between air flow and filter media, based on the specific customer application.



While addressing the products, a spokesperson from DualDraw mentioned, “We offer a remarkable collection of downdraft booths that help to eliminate the cross contamination of plant equipments. These booths possess the signature vented back stop which is an air filtration solution designed to protect operators through maximum containment of airborne particulate. Our aim is to provide downdraft products in a quality that presents impeccable performance and to be exclusive in the marketplace with guaranteed satisfaction.”

They specialize in the cost-effective design and manufacture of custom air quality solutions, and their design team works with customers to make them recognize an optimal solution for any application.



About DualDraw

DualDraw was founded to help people breathe easier. They continue to accomplish this objective through the manufacture and service of high-quality air filtration products for both industrial and homeland security use. Designed, manufactured, and assembled in the United States, their downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other specialized air filtration equipment are used across the globe to protect operators, eliminate cross contamination, and serve other various safety and air quality needs. Their industrial products utilize the DualDraw patented symmetrical airflow design that provides customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination.



For more information, please visit- http://www.dualdraw.com.



Contact Details-

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-853-4083