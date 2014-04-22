DualDraw Offers Remarkable Downdraft Booths & Helps Eliminate Cross Contamination of Plant Equipment

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- DualDraw offers a remarkable collection of downdraft booths that help eliminate cross contamination of plant equipment. These booths possess a signature vented back stop which is an air filtration solution designed to protect operators through maximum containment of airborne particulate. Their aim is to provide downdraft products in a quality that presents impeccable performance, and to be exclusive in the market place with guaranteed satisfaction.



Additionally, the most inclusive feature that these booths incorporate is the dust filter housings that are attached to the back of the unit. Their dimensions are 24”D x 24” W x 80” H, making these cleanout trays easy to maintain.



The company is proud to offer Self-Cleaning Cartridge Downdraft Tables by using Patented DualDraw ® Airflow Technology. While discussing the tables, a spokesperson from DualDraw mentioned, “Our Self-Cleaning Downdraft Equipment is an air filtration solution for heavy-loading dust or fume collection.



Constructed with safety and efficiency in mind, this dust collector combines the patented DualDraw airflow design of the perforated surface and signature vented backstop with a superior self-cleaning cartridge filtration system. Vertically aligned cartridge filters allow for optimal cleaning effectiveness and dust migration through the Goyen-designed variable venturi pulse throat and expansion cone system.”



They satisfy all customer requirements while designing these products so that solutions are configured to guarantee the proper ratio between air flow and filter media, based on the particular customer application.



About DualDraw

DualDraw was founded to help people breathe easier. They continue to accomplish this objective through the manufacture and service of high-quality air filtration products for both industrial and homeland security use. Designed, manufactured, and assembled in the United States, their downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other specialized air filtration equipment are used across the globe to protect operators, eliminate cross contamination, and serve other various safety and air quality needs. Their industrial products utilize the DualDraw patented symmetrical airflow design to provide customers with enhanced safety and hazard elimination.



For more information, please visit http://www.dualdraw.com.

Contact Details-

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239