DualDraw Offers Reverse Pulse Self-Cleaning Equipment for Downdraft Welding Tables

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- A renowned company for manufacturing the most efficient and effective equipment for managing the industrial air debris, DualDraw now brings an equipment for downdraft welding tables. Designed with DualDraw very own Airflow technology, the Reverse Pulse Self-Cleaning Downdraft Equipment is build-to-order and can be customized with necessary requirements of customers.



A spokesperson for DualDraw further elaborates the features of this dust and foam collection equipment and states, “The vertically aligned cartridge filter arrangement connected to a downdraft work surface is unique in the marketplace and provides a complete reverse pulse filter system that more efficiently cleans cartridge filters and eliminates the uneven dust loading associated with horizontally aligned systems.”



Other than welding, this equipment can also collect dusts and foams from various other applications such as deburr, plasma cutting, sanding, grinding, mixing, or buffing. DualDraw also guarantees its customers of this equipment to be completely safe and efficient in every percept.



The one and only aim of DualDraw is to offer industries with the cleaner and safer environment to work with, especially in times when the respiratory diseases occur in the polluted working environments. With clean environments, workers are less prone to such illness and thus can invest better in the production. “Our industrial dust collection equipment are simply aimed to ensure that everyone breathe easier”, says the spokesperson.



The company thus offers a complete range of equipment responding to diverse industries. These equipment are downdraft paint booths, Flat Top Tables, Tables for Aluminum Dust Collection, Portable Tables, Desktop and Lab Tables, Tables with Fume Arms, Tables and Booths with Self Cleaning Filters, and Wet Tables.



About DualDraw, LLC

DualDraw, LLC are the manufacturers of air filtration equipment since 1995, their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs.



To know more about their offerings, please visit http://www.dualdraw.com/Products/Downdraft-Equipment/Portable-Downdraft-Tables.php



Telephone: 303-853-4083 (Main), 800-977-2125 (Sales)

Fax: 303-853-4086

Headquarters Location: 4934 Lima Street, Denver, CO 80239