DualDraw Offers Some of the Leading Industrial Dust Collection Systems

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- DualDraw, a renowned industrial air filtration equipment manufacturer, offers some of the leading industrial dust collection systems for industries involved in manufacturing. This company is fully dedicated to introduce all possible innovations with their latest and top notch industrial dust collectors.



DualDraw showcases a huge range of dust collection systems - focusing on a dust collection application "catch all" for any process that creates a nuisance or hazard dust that needs to be addressed. All their products are designed to enhance the employees' safety when working in the manufacturing industry, while eliminating hazardous particles in the air.



Dust collectors in industrial scenarios are of great importance. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “Many times the applications that are involved in dust collection include manufacturing processes such as deburring, sanding, chopping, cutting, polishing, agitating, stirring, and mixing. Materials include any solid that can be broken down into small particulates such as various metals, wood, rock, plastic, and other organic material such as soil.”



Their product range includes everything needed to address dust cross contamination issues. Some of the widely used products involved in solving dust problems are downdraft tables, downdraft booths, or other air filtration equipment. All these dust collectors are configured as per a defined application, ensuring the system is best suited to effectively solve the problem at hand.



About DualDraw, LLC

DualDraw, LLC has been manufacturing air filtration equipment since 1995; their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs.



For more information visit http://www.dualdraw.com.

Contact:-

4934 Lima Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone:-303-853-4083

Sales: - 800-977-2125

Fax: - 303-853-4086