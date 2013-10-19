Dualdraw Recently Announced the Availability of Downdraft Welding Tables

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- DualDraw, a trusted name for procuring high-quality industrial and homeland security products and services, is now offering a durable range of Downdraft Welding Tables. These tables have a patented perforated work surface exhibiting the distinctive and effective style of DualDraw. The offered down draft tables have been designed and developed in a hi-tech production unit and can be purchased at cost effective prices.



Every table is manufactured in total conformity with the industrial quality parameters and hygiene standards to ensure a smooth filtration process. These products come in different options like Downdraft Tables with Vented Back, Downdraft Tables for Aluminum Dust Collection and many others to cater to the specific requirements of different applications. One representative of DualDraw, LLC explained, “The filtration systems on each downdraft table and booth are configured based on the application and include, but are not limited to, panel filtration for fumes, bag filtration for dust, HEPA filtration, water filtration, and self-cleaning cartridge filtration. The equipment is optimized to protect the operator’s breathing zones and cross contamination of adjacent plant processes and equipment.”



DualDraw has obtained two US patents for its air filtration equipment; it therefore enjoys an edge in the field of industrial and homeland security products for providing a dimensionally precise product range. The company enjoys a great reputation for its industrial dust systems that filter and capture different kinds of metal dust like titanium, aluminum and many more. The company’s specialized homeland security products are used for detecting explosives and chemical or bio hazards, and are widely used at high-level office entry screen checkpoints and other high alert zones.



About DualDraw, LLC

DualDraw, LLC has been the manufacturer of air filtration equipment since 1995. Their patented, high-quality downdraft tables, downdraft booths, and other air filtration equipment provide thousands of domestic and international customers with safety relief. These products are used by thousands of customers each day across the globe to serve their safety and air quality needs. With the goal to help people breathe easier, DualDraw, LLC has developed high-quality dust and fume collection products, with a special focus on downdraft tables and booths.



To know more visit: http://www.dualdraw.com.