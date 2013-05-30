Duana Cross Launches the Crossdresser Diet - a Fast, Safe Diet for Everyone

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The new Crossdresser Diet is now available online. This “doctor-designed” diet helps anyone lose large amounts of weight as fast as humanly possible. Duana Cross, a male crossdresser, used this exact diet plan to lose 60 lbs of fat in only 90 days in order to look sexier when dressed as a woman.



The secret to the diet’s success is the combination of peptide supplements and 6 small meals per day. The meals contain complex carbohydrates to maintain even blood sugar levels. The peptide supplements have 2 functions.



First, they flood the bloodstream with muscle-building amino acids to prevent loss of muscle while dieting. Second, they fool the hypothalamus, the gland which controls hunger, into thinking you are always full.



With muscle mass protected and blood sugar levels maintained in the normal range, the body keeps its metabolism high, rapidly burning fat. And the dieter never feels hungry.



A short video explains the entire process in more detail. It can be seen at CrossdresserDiet.com.



Duana Cross said, “The Crossdresser Diet will help anyone lose weight rapidly and safely. It really has nothing to with crossdressing. I simply created this diet because I wanted to look great in a dress. It will help any man or woman look and feel great.”



During the grand opening period, the Crossdresser Diet is available for 50% off the regular price of $97. The Crossdresser Diet package includes the diet book, a supplement guide, a weight loss tracking spreadsheet and weight loss prediction software. It even includes an app for iPhone and Android Smartphones.



About The Crossdresser Diet

For more information or to schedule an interview with Duana Cross, please call 415-CD-DIETS (415-233-4387 ) or email Duana at duana@crossdresserdiet.com