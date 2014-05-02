Dubai Based Fashion Company Dumdu Offers the Best in High Quality Ethnic Styled Clothing

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Dumdu is an idea who's time has come. Trendy, high quality ethnic clothes inspired by Indian and Pakistani styles have come to life in the UAE and the young visionaries behind Dumdu are to thank for this fashion breath of fresh air. The online store is growing more popular everyday and the selection is truly second to none.



“We're all about providing cool, comfortable and affordable ethnic clothing,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We're answering a real need and it's absolutely awesome how great the response has been.”



All of Dumdu's clothing is ordered through sources that manufacture the clothes and accessories in authentic and traditional ways. From Salwar Kameez, to Sarees and Kurtis and everything in between the attention paid to detail is not only remarkable, but offered at a price point that has made the store close to irresistibly attractive. For customers interested in good ethnic style wear Dumdu has it all.



The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.



Amina H., a graphic designer working in the UAE said recently about Dumdu, “I was homesick a bit that I couldn't find the clothes I'm used to getting in India here in Dubai. Until I found out about Dumdu. I had a few questions and the customer service was so nice and the clothes I ordered are beautiful. I'll be using the site again and again. Thank you.”



While the UAE is the first Dumdu there are plans for the company to expand world-wide in the future.



For more information and to see Dumdu's catalog visit http://www.dumdu.com or call +971-55-9845863.