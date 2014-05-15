Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Sandcastles.ae Dubai Property portal has branded a Porsche and placed scaled up model iPhone measuring 1.2m in length on the back for their Spring 2014 marketing campaign.



The car which has been wrapped in company colours will be driven in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Porsche is planned to be seen in tourist and residential hotspots, destinations such Downtown Dubai, JBR, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina.



CEO of Sandcastles.ae Zuber Mohsan said “We hope people like what they see, take a picture and share with friends. Only in Dubai, you see such interesting cars.”



The campaign is to bring awareness to the use of smart mobile apps such as the Sandcastles.ae Dubai Property Search App. The app has been specially developed for the Dubai real estate investor or residents looking to rent property. Designed for iPhone, iPad and Android devices Sandcastles.ae have the only augmented reality property app in the gulf region.



Mohsan went on to say “Dubai is a future city, with more and more services migrating from websites to apps. “ he added “Generally people like using apps, they are usually faster than websites thus more efficient. Apps are the way forward, for every one of all ages.”



Overall smartphone sales in the gulf state are amongst the highest per user in the world with the average individual having two phones and additional tablet devices. The multi simm card packages offered by local carriers allow up to five simm cards per number, ensuring all devices have internet access.



To find out more about Sandcastles.ae please visit Sandcastles.ae Dubai Property Portal.



Download the Sandcastles.ae Property Apps on Appstore and Google Play Store Search term ‘Sandcastles’



More images of the Sandcastles.ae Porsche and Range Rover are available on Sandcastles.ae/media