Dubai Information Website Completes 6 Years Online

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- http://www.thatsdubai.com is a useful website, which provides reliable information about Dubai from a very independent point of view. Recently they celebrated their 6th anniversary online. Started as a 10 page personal website, ThatsDubai.com has grown each year and has become one of most trusted websites in finding information about Dubai.



“We have achieved a lot during past six years. The most important achievement is winning hearts, minds and trust of our visitors. We are receiving hundreds of emails each month thanking us for useful information on the website” says Mike Turner of http://www.thatsdubai.com.



The website addresses to a wide audience of people who are looking for true information on Dubai, such as holiday travellers, Dubai job seekers, investors, those who are planning to start a business in Dubai and expatriates in Dubai.



“Six years ago ThatsDubai.com was launched to provide useful travel and holiday information for those who are planning Dubai vacations. Our website visitors demanded a lot more information than travel tips. We listened to them and expanded to satisfy their demands. Six years online is a great achievement” says Mike.



In 2008 thatsdubai.com launched “Dubai Job Secrets” eBook (http://www.thatsdubai.com/jobs) to help job seekers. In 2010 they launched http://www.dubaidatingsite.com , which is their second Dubai related website.



Holiday travellers can read vacation tips such as cheap or luxury accommodation options, best time to visit Dubai, where to go and what to do, best places for bargains and variety of shopping options.



Those who are looking for job opportunities in Dubai can learn how to get a job quickly and how to avoid mistakes most of the job seekers are doing. Further, the website describes how to negotiate and what to demand in a job interview.



For current and future Dubai expatriates there are useful information such as relocation guides, lifestyle, cost of living in Dubai, accommodation options, tax benefits, legal stuff etc.



The business and industry law is very different in the Middle East compared to many other countries. ThatsDubai.com provides information on how to invest or start a business in Dubai that will have the most profitable business structure while complying with the legal system in UAE.



ThatsDubai.com is owned and managed by Niken Consulting Pty Ltd in Melbourne, Australia. The website is an information source for travel, business, jobs, investment and shopping related requirements in Dubai.



