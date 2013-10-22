Dubai Smile Dental Clinics Improves Dubai and UAE Locals and Residents with Amazing Smiles

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Research studies have shown that one of the first things most people notice about another person is a smile. At Dubai Smile Dental Group, which has branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah, patients can achieve healthier and more beautiful smiles, thanks to the cosmetic dentistry services Dr. Ahmad. Dr. Michael, Dr. Sultan, Dr. Naim, Dr. Nancy, and Dr. Noor provide..



Cosmetic dentistry is an ever-growing discipline in the field of dentistry. It focuses on using technology and dental skills to improve the appearance of a patient's smile. From brighter teeth to fewer chips to replacing missing teeth, Dubai Smile Dentists use cosmetic dentistry services to help patients see results they never thought possible.



"A patient's smile is a reflection he or she sends out to the world" Dr. Ahmad Al Shagran, the owner of Dubai Smile Dental Group Says. "Many of my patients know they are not completely happy with their smile, but they're unsure of where to begin when it comes to changing it."



Dr. Ahmad , a worldwide lecturer in cosmetic dentistry often recommends his patients to start with a cosmetic dentistry consultation. This serves as a conversation about what aspects of their smiles patients feel unsure or self-conscious about. This can mean a stained tooth for one patient or several missing teeth for another.



Dubai Smile Dental Center has four branches in U.A.E, The main branch in Dubai, Abu Dhabi branch, Al Ain branch and Sharjah branch.



Dubai Smile dentists use Zoom advanced teeth whitening, which uses a chair side lamp to speed the whitening process. Zoom teeth whitening has been shown to remove not only superficial or food-related stains, but also aging- and medication-related staining. More information about teeth whitening at Dubai Smile Dental Clinics, visits our website.



For those whose front teeth are misshapen, chipped, cracked or stained, Dubai Smile Dentists offer veneers. These shell-like coverings are glued over the front teeth to create a white, even smile.



For more information about porcelain veneers at Dubai Smile Dental Clinics visit www.dubaismile.com



Dubai Smile Dental Clinics established 2001 are located in,,

Dubai – Jumeira Road.

Phone: 04 39533995



Abu Dhabi Clinic – Delma Road

And Al Ain branch - Al amria - Sharjah – Hilwan



About Dubai Smile Dental Center

Dubai Smile Dental Center is the first clinic in Dubai that introduced Invisalign and Lingual orthodontics, our dental clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah provide the highest standards of orthodontic care.



Invisalign braces can give people a straighter smile faster than they think. One will be able to smile confidently during as well as after the treatment. Invisalign is the invisible way to straighten teeth using a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth, without metal or wires.



Contact Information

Dr. Ahmad Al Shagran

Dubai Smile Dental Group

Jumeirah Road,

Jumeirah 3, Villa 512

P.O.Box: 74128

Tel.: +971 (4) 3955339

Fax: +971 (4) 3944099

Email: contactus@dubaismile.com

Web: http://www.dubaismile.com/