Dubai Smile Group Is Offering All Types of Dental Services to UAE Locals, Residents and International Clients

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Dubai Smile Dental Group is a dental clinic based in Dubai, Abu dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah UAE. It is offering all types of dental services to UAE local, residents and international clients. The clinic features modern facilities that are needed for all dentistry applications. The dental service that the clinic is providing covers all aspects of dentistry to guarantee that its clients will have the best dental care and treatments they need.



Teeth are vital part of one’s beautiful smile and personality and to keep it healthy best dentist in Dubai such Dubai Smile Dental Group. Dental clinic in heart of UAE has come up with reliable and valuable services with excellent quality of dental experts and staff, technology & equipment. Hence, we are recognized in the worldwide for top class service. We use dentistry surgery through a number of medical procedures by encompassing artificial planting in teeth and jaw bones. Dubai Smile is a member of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.



At Dubai Smile Dental Center, you and your family will find all the dental care you need under one roof, from orthodontics to implants, braces to dentures, and crowns to cosmetic dentistry. Dubai Smile Dental Group is your friendly, full-service family dental clinic, with convenient location in Dubai.



Dubai smile offers a great new teeth whitening system that give the patient an amazing white teeth in 45 minutes. Our operators are on duty whenever you are ready to find a best dentist in Dubai.



For any enquiry or for a free consultation appointment visit our website at: http://www.dubaismile.com/



About Dubai Smile Dental Center

Dubai Smile Dental Center is the first clinic in Dubai that introduced Invisalign and Lingual orthodontics, our dental clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah provide the highest standards of orthodontic care.



Invisalign braces can give you a straighter smile faster than you think. You will be able to smile confidently during as well as after your treatment. Invisalign is the invisible way to straighten teeth using a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth, without metal or wires.



Contact Information:

Dr. Ahmad Al Shagran

Dubai Smile Dental Group

Jumeirah Road,

Jumeirah 3, Villa 512

P.O.Box: 74128

Tel.: +971 (4) 3955339

Fax: +971 (4) 3944099

Email: contactus@dubaismile.com

Web: http://www.dubaismile.com/