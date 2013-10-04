Dublin Company Urges Organisations to Beware when Recycling IT Equipment

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- With the EU proposing punitive fines for breaches of European data laws, a Dublin based Environmental Services Company has teamed up with a global provider of data erasure solutions. The result, they say, is that they can offer IT users in Ireland a data destruction system that allowsthem to be totally confident that sensitive data has been properly destroyed.



Tallaght based Kavanagh Environmental Ltd made the move after hearing a presentation from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) revealing that an alarming 48% of a sample of 200 second-hand hard drives still contained information with 11% containing information classified as sensitive.



After reviewing the data erasure solutions available company director Eughan Kavanagh opted to become a ‘Synergy Partner’ with Tabernus. Eughan explains, “Many of the solutions on offer have not been adequately tested or independently audited. Tabernus offer a CESG certified solution”, he adds, “which has been tested by Qinetiq, a UK software testing house that undertakes testing for GCHQ.”



Nevertheless, Kavanagh also undertook their own testing before opting for Tabernus, citing the local marketing and technical support offer by their new partner as well as the proven data erasure system.



Welcoming Kavanagh’s decision, Tabernus director Daniel Dyer commented, “It’s great to be working with a forward thinking company like Kavanagh. They are very knowledgeable on the information security risks affecting their clients and want to offer a fool-proof service to deal with those.”



Summing up the new tie-up, Eughan added, “We offer our clients a comprehensive IT recycling service. With the EU proposing fines of 2% of a company’s global annual turnover for breaching European data laws, we can now offer them the peace of mind that comes with using the world leading data destruction software developed by Tabernus.”



To learn more about Kavanagh, visit. Email: or call:

To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or http://www.tabernusuk.co.uk

For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct

+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



Note to editors:



About Kavanagh

Kavanagh Recycling specialises in Free IT Disposal, Computer Recycling, WEEE Recycling and Data Destruction.

Kavanagh can provide you with a safe, secure, compliant solution for the management of all types of Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).



Kavanagh provide free recycling solutions for all your office electronic waste, including PC’s, computers, servers, laptops, tablets, hard disk drives.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.

Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).

Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.

http://www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster PR for Tabernus Europe: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email marketing@tabernus.com