Dublin SEO Company OmniWeb SEO Opens Up Its Services to a Limited Number of Irish Businesses

Castlebar, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Businesses that don’t understand or use search engine optimisation miss out on vast profits because they will never rise to the top of Google searches. Those that do use SEO effectively manage to dominate the search engines and turn their web presence into a lead generating money making machine. For many businesses of all scales, ranking on Google can make the difference between success and stagnation, and recently launched OmniWeb SEO Ireland specializes in offering such services to Irish businesses in order to help them dominate their own markets.



OmniWeb SEO Dublin offers 100% safe SEO at a fraction of the price of most firms because they offer the services of an approved independent contractor who is dedicated to improving a business’ profitability. OmniWeb has already helped customers to reach the coveted #1 spot in Google search results for highly competitive keywords in their service areas, in some instances drawing in hundreds of customers every day.



This offers a real alternative to the back breaking labor, dedication and monotonous work required for business owners to try and achieve this themselves, resulting not only in months or even years of grind but neglect in other areas of the business too.



OmniWebSeo is one of the top SEO agencies in Ireland and understands challenges businesses face, offering numerous packages and plans to fit the need of every Irish Website Owner. Importantly, they also understand the continually evolving world of optimisation itself. With years of search engine optimisation experience they have an intuitive sense of what Google is looking for and can often predict changes in the Google landscape before they are announced by Google.



A spokesperson for OmniWeb SEO explained, “Google rolled out 17 major changes in 2013 alone, and every new update effectively rendered the current SEO practices of the time obsolete. Many SEO firms still continue to use these outdated methods, and as a result get companies penalised by Google, actually worsening their position instead of improving it, meaning fast adaptation is the key to survival. All of our methods are white-hat and are guaranteed safe, so you’ll never have to worry about another pesky Google update again. All you need to do is sit back and watch as OWS gives your site the SEO boost that it needs in order to start squashing the competition. They won’t even know what hit them.”



About OmniWeb SEO

OmniWeb SEO is a dedicated search engine optimisation agency specialising in all levels of SEO for Irish businesses. The site can help users rank in local, national and international searches and offers a wide range of packages tailored to suit the needs of all business scales. For more information please visit: http://omniwebseo.com/