Dublin Travel Technology Firm Closes Funding Round During Covid 19 Travel Chaos

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Tracker Software Technologies / GT Global Tracker today announced a further funding round to support the build out of their travel technology platform supporting business travel compliance for global corporates. Funding to date has now exceeded 2m USD.



The Dublin company supplies software to some of the largest Global Tax and Relocation Management companies to ensure their clients' corporate business travel adheres to ever strict national taxation, immigration and duty of care obligations.



Liam Brennan, CEO & Founder of Tracker Software welcomed the completion of the funding round from founding members Diana Busk and first round investors ECA International, seeing it as an endorsement of the company strategy to focus on the key compliance elements of business travel in an increasingly complex world - ''to complete this funding in the face of an almost total global stop of business travel is a testament to how our technology will enable global corporates get back travelling in a safe and compliant manner'.



Tracker Software's technology helps companies manage the maze of global immigration, taxation and Covid 19 restrictions as companies seek to return to business travel.



Brennan commented, 'as well as the normal tax and immigration issues that all companies face, we supply trip assessment tools that allow companies to work out how and who they can send to a destination to support their clients. While the impression is that all travel has stopped many of our customers supply critical services and infrastructure and are still travelling. Our technology advises on what nationality can enter a jurisdiction, what potential Quarantine or Home Isolation edicts may be in force and how the recent travel pattern of a traveller could impact admittance'.



Tracker Software distributes through a 'white label' process and is the platform behind many of the global business travel compliance products in the market today.



