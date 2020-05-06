Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. The total diagnosed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) prevalent population in the 7MM was 27,685 in 2017.

2. The diagnosed DMD prevalent cases in the United States was 16,840 in 2017.

3. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of DMD patients were found to be maximum in the age-group of 8–13 year and 14–19 year in the United States in 2017.



1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market.



"The Market Size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the 7MM was USD 266.06 Million in 2017."



DMD treatments include the standard care along with the new therapeutic strategies that cover Genetic Therapies, Cell therapy utilizing muscle precursor cells or stem cells, Membrane stabilization and upregulation of cytoskeletal proteins and treatment of secondary cascades.



The medical management for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy comprises several aspects such as Cardiac Care, Diet, Exercise, Respiratory Care, Braces, Spinal curvatures. The DMD treatment strategy also encompasses supportive treatment and psychosocial management.



Glucocorticoids, more precisely prednisone and Deflazacort, form the main drug for DMD treatment. Deflazacort is approved as Emflaza in the US. Corticosteroids stabilize muscle strength and function prolonging independent ambulation and delaying the progression of scoliosis and cardiomyopathy.



Deflazacort is an oxazoline derivate of prednisone. Deflazacort exhibits more bone-sparing and carbohydrate-sparing properties with less weight-gain effects and enhances strength and function. So, Deflazacort is the preferred choice over prednisone due to fewer side effects and the beneficial properties of muscle-sparing.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- Casimersen

- SRP-9001

- Puldysa (Idebenone)

- Givinostat

- Edasalonexent

- Viltolarsen

- PF-06939926

- Vamorolone

- TAS-205

- Pamrevlumab (FG-3019)

- Allogeneic Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CAP-1002)

- DS-5141b

And many others



The key players in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market are:

- Sarepta Therapeutics

- Italfarmaco

- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

- Nippon Shinyaku (NS Pharma)

- Pfizer

- Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma

- Taiho Pharmaceutical

- FibroGen

- Capricor

- Daiichi Sankyo

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

3 DMD Disease Background and Overview

4 Recognized Establishments

5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of DMD

6.1 United States

6.2 EU5 Countries

6.3 Germany

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Spain

6.7 United Kingdom

6.8 Japan

7 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

8 General Guidelines on DMD

9 United States Guidelines on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

10 European Guidelines on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

11 Unmet Needs

12 DMD Marketed Drugs

12.1 Vyondys 53 (Golodirsen): Sarepta Therapeutics

12.2 Emflaza: PTC Therapeutics

12.3 Exondys 51: Sarepta Therapeutics

12.4 Translarna: PTC Therapeutics

13 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Drugs

13.1 Key Cross Competition

13.2 Casimersen: Sarepta Therapeutics

13.3 Puldysa (Idebenone): Santhera Pharmaceuticals

13.4 Givinostat: Italfarmaco

13.5 Edasalonexent: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

13.6 Viltolarsen: Nippon Shinyaku (NS Pharma)

13.7 PF-06939926: Pfizer

13.8 Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma

13.9 TAS-205: Taiho Pharmaceutical

13.10 Pamrevlumab (FG-3019): FibroGen

13.11 SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

13.12 Allogeneic Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CAP-1002): Capricor

13.13 DS-5141b: Daiichi Sankyo

14 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy 7 Major Market Analysis

15 The United States Market Outlook

16 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.1 Germany

16.2 France

16.3 Italy

16.4 Spain

16.5 United Kingdom

17 Japan: Market Outlook

18 Case Reports

19 Market Drivers

20 Market Barriers

21 SWOT Analysis for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences.



