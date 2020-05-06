DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight launched a new report on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total diagnosed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) prevalent population in the 7MM was 27,685 in 2017.
2. The diagnosed DMD prevalent cases in the United States was 16,840 in 2017.
3. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of DMD patients were found to be maximum in the age-group of 8–13 year and 14–19 year in the United States in 2017.
Key benefits of the report
1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market.
"The Market Size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the 7MM was USD 266.06 Million in 2017."
DMD treatments include the standard care along with the new therapeutic strategies that cover Genetic Therapies, Cell therapy utilizing muscle precursor cells or stem cells, Membrane stabilization and upregulation of cytoskeletal proteins and treatment of secondary cascades.
The medical management for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy comprises several aspects such as Cardiac Care, Diet, Exercise, Respiratory Care, Braces, Spinal curvatures. The DMD treatment strategy also encompasses supportive treatment and psychosocial management.
Glucocorticoids, more precisely prednisone and Deflazacort, form the main drug for DMD treatment. Deflazacort is approved as Emflaza in the US. Corticosteroids stabilize muscle strength and function prolonging independent ambulation and delaying the progression of scoliosis and cardiomyopathy.
Deflazacort is an oxazoline derivate of prednisone. Deflazacort exhibits more bone-sparing and carbohydrate-sparing properties with less weight-gain effects and enhances strength and function. So, Deflazacort is the preferred choice over prednisone due to fewer side effects and the beneficial properties of muscle-sparing.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
- Casimersen
- SRP-9001
- Puldysa (Idebenone)
- Givinostat
- Edasalonexent
- Viltolarsen
- PF-06939926
- Vamorolone
- TAS-205
- Pamrevlumab (FG-3019)
- Allogeneic Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CAP-1002)
- DS-5141b
And many others
The key players in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market are:
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Italfarmaco
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
- Nippon Shinyaku (NS Pharma)
- Pfizer
- Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma
- Taiho Pharmaceutical
- FibroGen
- Capricor
- Daiichi Sankyo
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance
3 DMD Disease Background and Overview
4 Recognized Establishments
5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population
6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of DMD
6.1 United States
6.2 EU5 Countries
6.3 Germany
6.4 France
6.5 Italy
6.6 Spain
6.7 United Kingdom
6.8 Japan
7 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
8 General Guidelines on DMD
9 United States Guidelines on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
10 European Guidelines on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
11 Unmet Needs
12 DMD Marketed Drugs
12.1 Vyondys 53 (Golodirsen): Sarepta Therapeutics
12.2 Emflaza: PTC Therapeutics
12.3 Exondys 51: Sarepta Therapeutics
12.4 Translarna: PTC Therapeutics
13 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Drugs
13.1 Key Cross Competition
13.2 Casimersen: Sarepta Therapeutics
13.3 Puldysa (Idebenone): Santhera Pharmaceuticals
13.4 Givinostat: Italfarmaco
13.5 Edasalonexent: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
13.6 Viltolarsen: Nippon Shinyaku (NS Pharma)
13.7 PF-06939926: Pfizer
13.8 Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma
13.9 TAS-205: Taiho Pharmaceutical
13.10 Pamrevlumab (FG-3019): FibroGen
13.11 SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics
13.12 Allogeneic Cardiosphere-Derived Cells (CAP-1002): Capricor
13.13 DS-5141b: Daiichi Sankyo
14 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy 7 Major Market Analysis
15 The United States Market Outlook
16 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
16.1 Germany
16.2 France
16.3 Italy
16.4 Spain
16.5 United Kingdom
17 Japan: Market Outlook
18 Case Reports
19 Market Drivers
20 Market Barriers
21 SWOT Analysis for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
22 Appendix
23 DelveInsight Capabilities
24 Disclaimer
25 About DelveInsight
