Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ducommun Incorporated : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Ducommun Incorporated : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Ducommun Incorporated"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Ducommun Incorporated" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Ducommun Incorporated"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Ducommun Incorporated (Ducommun) is a manufacturer of components and subassemblies for the aerospace and defense industries. The company primarily designs, engineers and manufactures electronics, electromechanical systems and components, mission-critical aerostructure and critical components. It manufactures components for commercial and military aircraft, missiles, satellites and space launch vehicles. In addition, Ducommun provides engineering, technical and program management services principally for the aerospace and military markets. Its key commercial aircraft programs include the Airbus Industries A330 and A340 aircraft, the Boeing 737NG, 747, 767, 777 and 787, the Embraer 145 and 170/190, and Bombardier business and regional jets. The company's key military programs include the Lockheed Martin F-16 and F-22 aircraft, and the Boeing C-17, F-15 and F-18. The company has operations in the US, Mexico and Thailand. Ducommun is headquartered in Carson, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Ducommun Incorporated



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United States

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