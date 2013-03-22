Duct Masters Announces Major Contest Beginning April 1, 2013 to Provide Free Duct Cleaning Service to Elderly

Ottawa, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Duct Masters , a professional duct cleaning company that serves communities throughout Quebec and the Canadian Capital of Ottawa, recently announced that beginning April 1, 2013 they will be offering a free air duct cleaning once a week to elderly home owners over the age of 65 who live on a fixed income. Each week from April 1 through the remainder of 2013, Duct Masters will choose one home owner and provide that home owner a professional duct cleaning job completely free of charge.



For Duct Masters owner Darin Doucet, this promotion holds special place in his heart. His mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, and at the end of her life was able to return home one last time. In order to remain in her home the air inside the house had to be as pure and clean as possible, so Doucet understands the importance of duct cleaning for elderly citizens with respiratory problems.



Darin and his team will draw one winner each week from a list of those eligible. In order to be eligible for the weekly drawing, homeowners must be over 65 and must be on a fixed income. Those who meet these criteria can enter the contest one of three ways: if they prefer phone communication they can call 514.826.7223, connect to extension 8 and following the simple instructions. If they are more comfortable going online they can send the company an email at give65@ductmasters.ca . Lastly they can also join the contest by regular postal service. All contest details and conditions can be found on the DuctMasters website by using the following link: http://www.ductmasters.ca/give65.html



In addition to helping elderly citizens who suffer from respiratory issues, Darin also felt it important to implement this promotion in order to give back to an important segment of the population who might never be able to afford duct cleaning services without some assistance. As Darin stated during the initial announcement of this contest: “Giving back and trying to help the elderly with something they might not normally be able to afford on their fixed incomes is something I take very seriously, and I am honored to help in this small but significant way.”



Another reason that Doucet started this program was to educate elderly citizens about the difference between a professional firm that does a thorough job correctly and smaller less than professional companies that often provide services that can be considered little more than scams and that take much needed money from the elderly, often leaving them with the same dirty ducts as they had before the job was started. Darin feels so strongly about this that he often sends his elderly clients to an informative website that details the many cases of unprofessional conduct from other duct cleaning companies that victimize elderly homeowners almost daily.



Many in the elderly community are very trusting and Darin hopes to reach them via this contest, not only get them the duct cleaning services they need but also help them understand why it is important to turn to a professional and well established company.



To learn more about Duct Masters and this contest visit http://www.ductmasters.ca/ or call 514.826.7223 to speak with a company representative.